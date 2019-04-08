What's on TV: 'Game of Thrones' and 'You vs. Wild'

Winter is finally here. In the spring. Wait. Alright: Game of Thrones is back, ready to run off its final few episodes that we've been waiting years -- in the case of some book readers, decades -- to experience. On streaming, Twilight Zone is moving to a new premiere night, and Netflix is premiering its interactive Bear Grylls reality series You vs. Wild. "Creative talent" behind the Burnout series has returned with a new racing game, Dangerous Driving, and it's time to raise a falcon in virtual reality. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Welcome to Marwen
- Stranger Than Paradise
- Man on a Ledge
- Emmanuelle
- On the Basis of Sex
- Falcon Age (PS4, PS VR)
- Ghost 1.0 (PS4)
- Dangerous Driving (PS4, Xbox One)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Xbox One, PS4)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Xbox One, PS4)
- Shadowgate (PS4, Xbox One)
Monday
- NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game: Virginia vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 9 PM
- White Boy, Starz, 9 PM
- American Dad (season finale), TBS, 10 PM
- The Fix, ABC, 10 PM
- Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
- 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, USA, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bold Type (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- Finding Your Roots (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Code (series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
- The Village, NBC, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Fosse/Verdon (series premiere), FX, 10 PM
- Boomerang (season finale), BET, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Act, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Silence, Netflix, 3 AM
- You vs. Wild (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
- School, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- Dark Side of the Ring (series premiere), Viceland, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
- Happy! The War on Easter, Syfy, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Black Summer (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Fam (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Special (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- A Land Imagined, Netflix, 3 AM
- Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Perfect Date, Netflix, 3 AM
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?, Netflix, 3 AM
- Huge in France (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Diablo Guardian (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Speechless (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: CRL Spring Invitational, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM
Saturday
- The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousins, Showtime, 8 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Alien News Desk, Syfy, 11 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Emma Stone / BTS, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- Action (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
- American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Game of Thrones (season premiere), HBO, 9 PM
- Les Miserables, PBS, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM