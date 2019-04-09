Airbnb reverses ban on West Bank listings

The lawsuit had accused Airbnb of discriminating against Jewish listings, noting that it still let Christians and Palestinians host guests. Airbnb objected to the claims, though, rejecting implications that it supported a movement to boycott Israel. It pointed to the 20,000-plus Israeli hosts as further proof. "We have always sought to bring people together," Airbnb said.

The company ultimately never pulled the roughly 200 listings.

Airbnb's reversal underscores the problem it and similar services face: they may find themselves embroiled in political disputes where there are no easy answers. They risk alienating customers if they take a clear stance, and there's no guarantee they'll succeed even if they try to walk a fine line.