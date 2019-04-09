Apple hires the founder of VR content startup Jaunt

The hire comes just two months after HoloLens co-creator Avi Bar-Zeev left Apple following three years of work believed to be linked to the company's planned AR headset.

There are a number of potential applications for van Hoff's experience. He could help with the development of the rumored headset, including the creation of content. However, there are also rumors of Apple adding laser-assisted cameras to the iPhone to capture depth data that just isn't possible with the existing rear camera setup. Van Hoff could help make the most of 3D and AR features on many of Apple's devices, not just the ones that sit on your head.