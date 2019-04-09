'Assassin's Creed Symphony' concerts will also feature holograms

Tickets are on sale now, but so far, only a handful of dates have been announced. In the states, you may have to catch the symphony in Los Angeles or San Francisco -- though Ubisoft promises it will announce more shows soon. While it's not unheard of for an orchestra to score a video game or film, this could be a way for Ubisoft to capitalize on all the work that went into its Assassin's Creed soundtrack, as well as another way for fans to enjoy the game.