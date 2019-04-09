Netgear's latest WiFi 6 router is cheaper, but still costs $200

So what exactly can a WiFi 6 router give you that your old WiFi 5 router can't? First, there's the obvious benefit of higher connection speeds. According to Intel, users can see a 40 percent improvement in connection speeds; or in Netgear's words, WiFi 6 "delivers up to four times better performance." The WiFi 6 router can also handle multiple devices better than older models. If your household's current model is struggling with multiple Alexa devices, a streaming device like Apple TV, a few smartphones, and a gaming console or two, it may be time for an upgrade. Netgear claims its Nighthawk AX4 router can handle up to 256 devices at a time. All that said, a new router isn't a cure-all for sluggish internet speeds -- your ISP or the device itself could be the issue.

Like many of the WiFi 6 routers available now, the AX4 is expensive. The Intel-based router retails at $199.99. That's less costly than Netgear's other WiFi 6 routers (the AX8 is $400), but it's still nothing to sneeze at. But if speed is your priority, the AX4 may be a more reasonable option. If you're still balking at the cost, don't fret. Consumers should expect less costly options as more WiFi 6 routers hit the market later this year.