Roku saves you from signing into accounts on a new device

The 9.1 revision also promises to streamline your searches. Look for a genre and you'll see titles sorted by their release date and pricing (including free, downloads and subscriptions). Rely on voice search, meanwhile, and shows on The Roku Channel will automatically start playing rather than showing up in on-screen results.

Other improvements? You can toggle Guest Mode (previously called Auto Sign Out) for specific devices from the comfort of the web, and sign visitors out if they've left sooner than expected. It's available in the UK for the first time, too. Voice controls now let you replay the past several seconds, toggle closed captions and turn the screen off while listening to music. And like it or not, a bit of advertising has creeped in. There's now a My Offers section that provides "special offers or discounts on Roku devices."

The update is available on some Roku players as of today, and should hit all compatible players in the "coming weeks." Sit tight if you have a Roku TV, though -- you won't get 9.1 until early summer.