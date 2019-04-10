Apple signs Prince Harry and Oprah for new mental health docu-series

The multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, according to the Instagram post. In a statement, Prince Harry said: "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Apple has already signed Winfrey to a multi-year content partnership for its upcoming streaming service. She also made an appearance onstage at Apple's event showcasing the platform last month. Meanwhile, Netflix is turning to Gwyneth Paltrow, and her pseudoscience brand Goop, for its own docuseries on wellness and mental health.