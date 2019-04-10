The first 'Destiny 2' spring event begins April 16th

Naturally, there's loot -- lots of loot. Inaugural Revelry and Vernal Growth armor sets not only help you stand out from the pack, but enhance the effectiveness of the tonic. There are even ornaments that will grow larger the more Revelry-specific armor you wear. You can also earn the game's first kinetic fusion rifle, the Arbalest, by both turning in essence and completing triumphs. That's not including the usual assortment of cosmetic items. If you've ever wanted a ladybug-themed Ghost, your update has arrived.

The event wraps up May 7th, and it's available to all players. Although The Revelry isn't going to be as big as Destiny's individual seasons, it's still important -- it adds some much-needed variety at a point in the year where there's frequently a lull in new content.