Hawkeye is the latest Avenger to reportedly get a Disney+ spinoff

Disney has a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent shows in the works for its upcoming streaming platform, and it seems one of them is a limited Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner. The Disney+ show is reportedly an adventure series featuring Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop, a character from Marvel Comics who takes over the Hawkeye persona from him.
The slate for Disney+, which arrives later this year, is said to include spinoffs for other key figures from the MCU, including Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision. The next stop for Hawkeye is the latest big-screen MCU outing, Avengers: Endgame, which will be released April 26th.