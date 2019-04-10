Childish Gambino's 'Guava Island' movie comes to Amazon this weekend

Donald Glover already has something special planned with Google's Pixel 3 to go with his performance at Coachella this weekend, but he's not stopping there tie-ins. After his set ends on Saturday morning (he's scheduled to take the stage at 2:25 AM ET) the actor, comedian and musician will release a new movie, Guava Island, on Amazon Prime Video at 3:01 AM ET.

It was inadvertently announced in a YouTube press release promoting the concert live stream, but appears to be an Amazon exclusive. Dubbed "A Childish Gambino Film," it's directed by Glover's Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai, and will co-star both Rihanna and Letitia Wright. A tweet announcing the flick included a 15 second teaser but we don't really know what the movie is about. According to IndieWire, it was filmed on-location in Cuba, and a screening at Glover's PHAROS event suggested a plot where he gets kidnapped.