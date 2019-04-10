Take a peek at Infiniti's 'Qs Inspiration' EV concept

Like the BMW iNext, the Qs Inspiration will never actually make it onto Infinity's production lines. Instead it will serve as a showcase for the company's plans as it migrates towards a fully-electric and e-Power (hybrid electric) driven product lineup. Not much is known yet about the Inspiration but Infiniti does point out that it will feature and "elevated driving position and high-performance electrified all-wheel drive

(e-AWD) power."

The vehicle will make its official debut at Auto Shanghai 2019 next Tuesday, April 16. Hopefully, Infiniti will have additional information on both its electrification efforts and its as-of-yet unnamed EV at that time.