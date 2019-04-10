Samsung's Galaxy A80 has a rotating triple camera and no notch

It combines a 48-megapixel f/2.0 camera with an ultrawide (123-degree) 8-megapixel camera and a 3D depth sensor. Software-wise, that 3D Depth camera adds Live Focus videos, which scans what the cameras see for both measurement and depth. Samsung says its new wide-angle lens has the same viewing angle as the human eye, too.

For video, Samsung's "super steady" video mode reduces video shake, and AI-powered Scene Optimizer will apparently be able to enhance up to 30 scenes. Oh, and a Flaw Detection feature that will pick up on glitches before you click apparently.

There's a 3,7000mAh battery which puts it closer to the S10 series, and it packs 25W super-fast charging like the incoming S10 5G phone and its little brother, the A70.

Samsung has also mentioned that the A80 will have an "Intelligent Battery" that adapts to your routines, modifying battery use to ensure the device makes it through your day.

Related but different, there's also Intelligent performance enhancer that will also optimize processor use, based on how you handle your phone. For example, if you're using the camera app and typically follow that up with an Instagram post, your A80 will learn these habits and gear up your social media apps once you've launched the camera app. I'm intrigued to see whether you'd notice this feature in real life. Many smartphones in the past have touted these power-saving AI tricks, but it's been difficult to discern the benefit when you're using the phone. I'll be adding more to this story once I get my hands on one. Stay tuned.

Developing...