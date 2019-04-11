Acer's Helios 700 gaming notebook sports a keyboard that slides out

Acer's Predator Helios 700 does something we've never seen before in a gaming laptop: Its keyboard slides out towards you, almost like a desktop.That both helps with cooling, and makes it more ergonomic. As the company's latest flagship gaming notebook, it also has all of the hardware you'd expect: NVIDIA's RTX 2070 or 2080 GPUs, and Intel's upcoming 9th generation laptop CPUs (which still haven't been officially announced).

This isn't the first unique gaming notebook we've seen from Acer: Back at CES, we also saw the Predator Triton 900, which has a unique hinge for flipping the display. The Helios 700 is also reminiscent of ASUS's ROG Mothership and its unique detachable keyboard. It's interesting to see PC companies transforming how users interact with their keyboards. It's especially important for gaming, since a more comfortable keyboard could mean the difference between taking a headset in in an Apex Legends showdown, or emerging triumphant.