Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
Acer's giant 43-inch gaming monitor has 144Hz variable refresh

The Predator CG437K P is compatible with the AdaptiveSync protocol.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Personal Computing
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Acer revealed its latest Predator gaming monitor at its Next@Acer event Thursday. The 43-inch CG437K P has a variable refresh rate of 144Hz on its 4K UHD display, with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. It's also compatible with AdaptiveSync technology.

The monitor includes three HDMI ports, along with a Type-C port and a DisplayPort. There's also a sensor that can adjust the brightness automatically based on the light level in the room, while a proximity sensor can wake up the monitor or send it to sleep when you sit down in front of the screen or move away from it. The CG437K also comes with a remote control.

The display will be available in the US and the EMEA region in September, starting at $1,200/€1,500. It will arrive in China first, though. Gamers there will be able to pick one up from around $1,488.

