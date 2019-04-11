Acer's giant 43-inch gaming monitor has 144Hz variable refresh

The monitor includes three HDMI ports, along with a Type-C port and a DisplayPort. There's also a sensor that can adjust the brightness automatically based on the light level in the room, while a proximity sensor can wake up the monitor or send it to sleep when you sit down in front of the screen or move away from it. The CG437K also comes with a remote control.

The display will be available in the US and the EMEA region in September, starting at $1,200/€1,500. It will arrive in China first, though. Gamers there will be able to pick one up from around $1,488.