Acer's giant 43-inch gaming monitor has 144Hz variable refresh

Acer revealed its latest Predator gaming monitor at its Next@Acer event Thursday. The 43-inch CG437K P has a variable refresh rate of 144Hz on its 4K UHD display, with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. It's also compatible with AdaptiveSync technology.
The monitor includes three HDMI ports, along with a Type-C port and a DisplayPort. There's also a sensor that can adjust the brightness automatically based on the light level in the room, while a proximity sensor can wake up the monitor or send it to sleep when you sit down in front of the screen or move away from it. The CG437K also comes with a remote control.
The display will be available in the US and the EMEA region in September, starting at $1,200/€1,500. It will arrive in China first, though. Gamers there will be able to pick one up from around $1,488.
New Predator gear incoming at #NextAtAcer! Starting off with the massive Predator CG437K P #GamingMonitor.— Acer (@Acer) April 11, 2019
✅Display: Stunning 43" UHD screen
✅Resolution: Up to 3840 x 2160 @ 144Hz
✅Vibrant colors: VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 https://t.co/CEm6QrONou pic.twitter.com/KlUOxVn2pm