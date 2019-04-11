BBC Music is available in the US, but only on the web

BBC Music will soon add content produced in the US, too. "There's a huge amount of great music being produced in the US right now, and we're excited to help connect those artists to our vast, music-hungry audience," said Simon Frantz, the BBC's US features managing editor. The BBC Music app, which launched in the UK in 2016, is still unavailable in the US. This means you'll have access BBC Music on BBC.com for now, and with any luck, this is a sign we'll see the app in the US before too long.