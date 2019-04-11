Disney will 'likely' offer a discounted Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle

We haven't heard exactly how much Disney will charge for its streaming service, but at today's investor event its Direct to Consumer president Kevin Mayer announced an interesting note about its plans. Whatever it costs, you will "likely" be able to get a discount once it launches later this year by subscribing to a bundle of Disney+, the ESPN+ internet service and Hulu, which it now has a controlling stake in after the acquisition of Fox.

That could be appealing to cord cutters, at the right price and with enough content, but without knowing more about Disney+ we're not sure. We should find out more information about the streaming service in just a few minutes.