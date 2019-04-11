Show More Results
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch and triple booster rocket landing was successful!

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Disney+ app and worldwide rollout plans revealed

But how much will it cost?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

In the fall of 2017 Disney announced plans for a subscription streaming service of its own that could compete with the likes of Netflix. Last fall, it revealed a name -- Disney+ -- and that it would launch in late 2019. Today we're finally getting more official information about what it's like as Disney makes a presentation for its investors explaining the company's overall internet video strategy, including ESPN+ and Hulu, which will "likely" be offered as part of a bundle at a discounted price.

We already know that the company's plans include plenty of expansions on content it owns from properties like Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, as well as the Disney vault of well-loved family films. But what people are hoping to find out today is how much it will cost, how it will work and what, other than exclusives, it might use to draw customers who are already shelling out for one or more video subscriptions.

Disney quickly revealed that all of the content on Disney+ will be ready for subscribers to download and view offline as long as they have a subscription. That's a feature Netflix only added in the last couple of years, and still doesn't apply to everything on its service.

Disney

As we knew, Captain Marvel will be a streaming exclusive on Disney+ from day one, and the company said all of the Cars movies will be there also. Disney also showed off the Falcon & Winter Soldier spinoff show we'd heard about, and revealed a new show from Jeff Goldblum produced by National Geographic that's in development. Frozen 2 will be a streaming exclusive by the time it comes home next, and the first one, along with the rest of Disney's Signature movies will be streaming on day one.

Disney

As far as where you'll be able to watch, we saw the app running in a smart TV UI that looked like most Apple TV apps, as well as a tablet interface. The goal is to have it everywhere, and while Disney announced Roku and PS4 as partners by name, it plans to have availability on the usual list of TVs, set-top boxes, dongles and game consoles when it launches.

The presentation is still ongoing, and we haven't heard a price tag or exact launch date yet, but Disney did reveal its plans for a "worldwide" rollout touching all of the "major" regions in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the next couple of years. It doesn't sound like it will touch Netflix's actual worldwide ability that skips only a few countries, but should reach most of the larger markets by 2021.

Developing...

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr