SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch and triple booster rocket landing was successful!

Image credit: SpaceX
Falcon Heavy successfully completes triple-booster landing

SpaceX launched its rocket after a delay due to inclement weather.
Amrita Khalid
22m ago in Space
SpaceX

SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday evening, following a one-day delay due to inclement weather. The plan is for the rocket's side boosters and central core stage to return to Earth, which will be particularly challenging. Space X failed on the center core part during last year's launch. If they are successful his evening, it will be the world's first successful triple rocket landing.

Now that Falcon Heavy has launched, the plan is for the boosters to return any time between 7 and 9 minutes from now.

SpaceX

Update: 04/11/19 6:44 ET: SpaceX pulled off the world's first triple rocket landing on Thursday evening; both side boosters and the central core stage successfully returned to Earth.

