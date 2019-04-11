Netflix is turning to print to promote its shows

Netflix is using a tactic far removed from the nature of its service to make the best of its movies and TV series stand out. Not in the eyes of ordinary viewers, though, but in the eyes of award show voters. According to Bloomberg, the streaming service is publishing its own magazine to promote its stars and programs ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards. That's why you won't be able to buy it at a newsstand: starting in June, the company plans to distribute copies at the events it stages for the awards show.