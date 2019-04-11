Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 5G go up for pre-order tomorrow

There's not much new to say about the Galaxy Fold at this point. It's a phone. That folds. It's expensive. And it may or may not have a significant design flaw, depending on how you look at it. The only remaining question was: When can people buy one? The answer is tomorrow. Samsung just issued a brief saying that customers in the US can pre-order the Fold starting Friday. The 5G version of the Galaxy S10 will open for pre-orders at the same time. We already knew that the Fold would go on sale in the US on April 26th, and a press release from T-Mobile, for one, confirms that's still true. In its statement, Samsung added that the Galaxy S10 5G will ship here in the states sometime in May.

When we say expensive, by the way, we're talking $1,980 for the Fold. As a refresher, the device has a 4.6-inch AMOLED display on the outside, along with a flexible 7.3-inch AMOLED screen when the device is unfolded. You're also getting six cameras and Samsung's Wireless Powershare technology for wirelessly charging other devices. Not bad, but then again: This is an experimental first-generation device that not even us reviewers have gotten to play with.

As for the 5G Galaxy S10, Samsung somehow still hasn't mentioned a price, which is weird given the company is apparently hoping people will buy one as soon as tomorrow. For now, think of it as a higher-spec Galaxy S10, with a larger battery and a more advanced camera setup. Keeping in mind that the S10 itself starts at $900, that should at least put us in the correct ballpark.