US charges Julian Assange with conspiracy to commit computer hacking

More specifically, the Justice Department alleges that Assange conspired to assist Manning in cracking a password that allowed access to US Department of Defense computers that contained classified information. The alleged conspiracy was said to be carried out in March of 2010, a time when Manning was already using her access to download documents and transmit them to WikiLeaks. The charges allege that during their communications, Assange actively encouraged Manning to provide more information, even after she said that there was nothing left to send -- it seems the charge relates to Assange's plan to help break a password to get get more classified info.

If found guilty, Assange would face up to five years in prison, though the Justice Department notes that actual sentences are often less than the maximum penalty. That said, there could be more charges against Assange coming from the US -- these revealed today are just the basis of the US's extradition request.

Before Assange can stand trial in the US, however, he needs to be extradited from the UK, a process that could take months. Assange faces other, minor charges in the UK that could potentially delay the extradition, but in all likelihood the UK will agree with the US government's request sooner or later.