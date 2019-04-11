Virgin Orbit will launch satellites from Guam

Virgin Galactic formed Orbit as a separate company for small satellite launches in 2017. It revolves around the company's LauncherOne system, which is a modified 747 that can drop (or, more precisely, air launch) satellites from a high altitude. The fact that LauncherOne is reusable and is essentially just a modified plane that doesn't require special infrastructure will allow the company to offer relatively affordable rates.

Virgin Orbit's Guam missions will take off from the Andersen Air Force Base and, if it gets the FAA's approval, the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. In addition to Guam, the spinoff company also has launch sites in California, Florida, Italy and the UK. The company is hoping to deploy its first full-fledged test flight this year after a successful "captive carry" test in 2018.