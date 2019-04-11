Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on an Apple Watch Series 3

Street price: $250; deal price: $200

Down to $200, this is a good discount on this entry-level smartwatch for iPhone users. We recommend the Series 3 in our Apple Watch guide for those new to smartwatches as it offers many of the qualities of our top pick, the Series 4, with built-in GPS, waterproofing, and a bright screen without the additional cost. This deal features the smaller 38mm case size in both color options and while this is a recurring deal price, we haven't seen it lower in new condition.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the budget pick in our guide to the Apple Watch. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The 2017 Apple Watch Series 3 is still available, and it's a great choice if you're looking to save some money or if you've never owned a smartwatch and you're thinking of testing the waters. Its smaller screen doesn't show as much information as the Series 4's, it's a little slower, and its health-tracking features aren't as advanced, but it otherwise gives you the same Apple Watch experience at a lower price."

This is a nice deal on a viable variant of the G5 15 gaming laptop in both the black and Beijing Red finishes. This model comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 256 GB solid-state drive, and a 1 TB hard drive. While this laptop lacks the i7 processor included with our recommended configuration (detailed below), the SSD is twice as big, making it an intriguing pickup for the right person.

The Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best cheap gaming laptop. Wirecutter Editor Kimber Streams wrote, "If the Dell G7 is unavailable, we recommend the Dell G5 15 Gaming. It's nearly identical to the G7, but the model we tested had a worse-looking screen with a greenish color tint, angled vents instead of rounded ones, and red backlighting on the keyboard instead of blue. Dell confirmed to us that the G5 and G7 have identical fan and heatsink setups when configured with the same graphics card. We recommend the G5 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 128 GB solid-state drive, and a 1 TB hard drive for around $1,200, but only if you can't find the G7 at a good price."

Back down to $200, this matches the previous low price for this security system and is one of just a handful of such drops we've seen. Abode supports a wide variety of smart-home devices and is the only service we found to offer flexible plans for three, seven, and 30 days of monitoring. The last time we saw this low price the deal only lasted a short while, so we're hoping this one sticks around a little longer.

Abode is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best home security system. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "If you already use a bunch of smart-home devices and you want your security system to connect with more of them than SimpliSafe currently supports, then you might prefer the Abode security system. It currently works with sensors and accessories that communicate using Z-Wave, Zigbee, and AbodeRF (radio frequency), and it integrates with IFTTT, Nest, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, so it should fit into more elaborate home-automation setups. The system isn't as pretty as our top pick and will cost you more for the main system and accessory devices."

These recommended wireless headphones for running are back down to $80 from $100. In our guide, we praise the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 2100 for being tough, comfortable, and resistant to water and sweat (with a long battery life to boot). This $80 price matches the discount we noted during Cyber Week and is still the lowest we've seen, though it has become a regular discount in recent months. Both the black and grey colors are available at the deal price.

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 2100 are the top pick in our guide to the best headphones for running. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 2100 earbuds are very comfortable, easy to use, and good sounding—they have less sibilance and more bass than any unsealed earbuds we've heard. The band between the two earbuds is long enough to accommodate any head size yet short enough that the slack won't snag or bounce noisily when you're jogging. The BackBeat Fit 2100 has a battery life of seven-plus hours, so the pair will last for a week of training runs before you need to charge. The new model offers better water resistance and a more secure fit than its predecessor, and the unsealed earbud design allows you to hear your surroundings so that you can stay safer when running outdoors."

