Stream Coachella performances live on YouTube this weekend

Like before, the festivities are divided across three channels on the Coachella YouTube page. To ensure you don't miss your favorites, there's a schedule tool that will automatically change the stream when one of your selected acts hits the stage. The big names set to preform tonight include Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Blackpink, Childish Gambino and Diplo. Saturday's list of acts ranges from Maggie Rogers to Weezer and Tame Impala, with Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa and Bassnectar also scheduled. The festival wraps up Sunday with Pusha T, Ariana Grande, CHVRCHES, Kaytranada and more.

When the time comes, head on over to the Coachella YouTube channel on the web, mobile device, smart TV or other streaming gadget. If you miss out, YouTube will also host a "curated lived experience" for the second weekend of Coachella later this month, but it sounds like the streaming lineup won't be as robust, or customizable, as it is this first weekend. At least you don't have to spend the weekend in the dust and grime to hear some live tunes.