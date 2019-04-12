HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky leaves for a sports show

HQ Trivia has been broadcasting its live game show to mobile devices for about a year and a half now, and usually the events were hosted by "quiz daddy" Scott Rogowsky. He hasn't been on the air for the last few weeks, and as TMZ first reported today, that's because he's parted ways with HQ after taking a new job hosting a baseball show on sports streaming network DAZN. Apparently Rogowsky wanted to continue hosting HQ part-time, however the company declined to keep him on for weekend games.

Former guest host Matt Richards is now the regular primetime host, and in a series of tweets Rogowsky called ChangeUp "a dream opportunity that I simply couldn't pass up." A statement provided to TechCrunch said:

"We continue to build an incredible company at HQ Trivia, from drawing hundreds of thousands of players to the platform daily, to increasing the size of the prize, to attracting strong talent. We've come a long way since Scott Rogowsky's first trivia game and we're grateful for everything he's done for the platform...e're just getting started at HQ Trivia, and as he makes his next move, wanted to take a minute to thank him for being part of our journey."