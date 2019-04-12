'Veronica Mars' reboot debuts on Hulu July 26th

The short clip shows Mars, played by Bell of course, preparing for Neptune's spring break -- that means drunks, derelicts, flashers and frat boys. The eight-episode season is reportedly led by the show's original creator Rob Thomas, and we'll see other longtime cast members like Jason Dohring and Enrico Colantoni. So, even though it's been 12 years since the last season aired, fans can expect the show to pick up where it left off.

Hope we can still be friends. #VeronicaMars returns July 26th, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/AIM7NRVJEz — Veronica Mars (@veronicamars) April 12, 2019