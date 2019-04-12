Skype adds screen sharing to its iOS and Android apps

Having spruced up its web service, Skype is turning its attention to mobile. Its latest beta feature adds screen sharing to its iOS and Android apps. It may not seem as significant as Skype's other recent iterations, including group calls for 50 people (up from 25) and background blur in video calls, but it gives workers and friends another reason to stay locked in the app.
Microsoft imagines you'll use it to show a colleague your PowerPoint presentation or to swipe through Tinder with a BFF. It also sets Skype apart from its biggest rivals (Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat) which all surprisingly lack the feature. Its absence on bigger platforms has allowed smaller apps that offer mobile screen sharing, like Squad, to fill the void.
Of course, the feature is still only available in preview for Skype Insiders (aka beta testers). And, according to The Verge, it still hasn't gone live on the Skype for iOS beta. If Skype's other experiments are anything to go by, screen sharing could roll out in less than a month.