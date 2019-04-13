BTS smashes YouTube record one week after it was set

The BTS video also racked up 2 million comments over that initial period. It's also on track to surpass Blackpink's three-day viewing record (100 million) with 95 million views as we write this.

You could see this achievement coming. It's a hot new single from a band that's wildly popular around the world, complete with guest vocals to draw in a larger audience than usual. Even so, it's evidence that YouTube still has plenty of room to grow and might even pick up the pace long after it appeared to plateau.