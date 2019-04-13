Donald Glover's new movie is streaming for free on Amazon

As of this writing, Childish Gambino is still performing live at Coachella (which you can watch on YouTube all weekend), but he also has a new movie premiering on Amazon Prime. Guava Island is available (in 4x3 aspect ratio -- it's a choice) for free for at least 18 hours, so if you'd like to check out the hour-long flick about an island-based musician trying to put on a music festival while being kidnapped and dating Rihanna, now is the time to do it.

There's a longer trailer out now, but it doesn't really explain more about the plot, so you may be just as well off going directly to the movie. According to Vanity Fair, Guava Island will also stream on Twitch and YouTube at 8 PM ET tonight.