Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO
Recommended Reading: The end of 'Game of Thrones'

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
14m ago in Internet
Helen Sloan/HBO

'Game of Thrones' season 8 showrunners interview: 'This is where the story ends'
James Hibberd,
Entertainment Weekly

Winter is here. HBO's powerhouse Game of Thrones returns for its final season this weekend, signaling the beginning of the end (at least for now) of the stories of Westeros. Entertainment Weekly sat down with the showrunners for season 8, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are also the masterminds behind much of the show's narrative arc. The pair promises they'll be in an "undisclosed location" when the final episode airs, "turning off our phones and opening various bottles."

Re-creating Facebook on Instagram
Taylor Lorenz,
The Atlantic

Facebook may be increasingly unpopular among young folks, but there's still a need for some of its social features. Some people are trying to re-create those on Instagram, with things like class pages for colleges.

We tried to find 10 BuzzFeed employees just like cops did for the Golden State Killer
Peter Aldhous,
BuzzFeed News

The widely-publicized case sparked a rise in "genetic genealogy" being used to solve crimes, so BuzzFeed tried it to find out just how much you can discover from DNA and a family tree.

The last popular TV show
Alyssa Bereznak,
The Ringer

The end of Game of Thrones marks the end of an era. It's a period which, as Bereznak puts it, we spent "collectively watching and obsessing over" television. So, what comes next?

How Spotify saved the music industry (but not necessarily musicians)
Stephen J. Dubner,
Freakonomics Radio

You can either read or listen to this one, but it's an interesting interview with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. The streaming service chief discusses the on-going battle with artists and how the company continues to shape the music industry.

