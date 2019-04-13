Recommended Reading: The end of 'Game of Thrones'

Facebook may be increasingly unpopular among young folks, but there's still a need for some of its social features. Some people are trying to re-create those on Instagram, with things like class pages for colleges.

We tried to find 10 BuzzFeed employees just like cops did for the Golden State Killer

Peter Aldhous,

BuzzFeed News

The widely-publicized case sparked a rise in "genetic genealogy" being used to solve crimes, so BuzzFeed tried it to find out just how much you can discover from DNA and a family tree.