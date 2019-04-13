Leak shows Microsoft's 'All Digital' Xbox One S

The All Digital system could be unveiled as soon as April 16th and would reach Europe by May 7th. If accurate, we'd expect a similar time frame for other countries. However, it wouldn't be quite as much of a bargain as the initial rumors suggested. This version would sell for €230, or about $260. While we wouldn't be surprised if pricing changes for elsewhere in the world, that could represent a significant discount over the standard One S' pricing (before discounts, that is) even if you don't factor in the games.

That kind of savings would make sense. The Xbox One S All Digital is believed to represent an experiment of sorts as Microsoft prepares for the next-generation Xbox line. If it succeeds, Microsoft may be more willing to embrace the no-disc strategy going forward.