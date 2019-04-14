Apple may be spending 'hundreds of millions' to land games for Arcade

You know by now that Apple is pushing for as many high-profile games as it can get for its upcoming Arcade service, but how far is it willing to go? Quite far, apparently. Financial Times sources claim Apple is spending "hundreds of millions" of dollars, "likely" over $500 million in total, to secure games for the subscription offering. It's reportedly spending "several" million dollars per game, and is offering perks if developers grant temporary exclusives that keep titles off Android or even console subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass.