Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp hit by second outage within a month

The latest incident is just one of the many worrying problems of late coming from this social platform giant. While Facebook blamed a server configuration change for last month's massive outage, it failed to address how up to 600 million user passwords were allegedly left exposed to some 20,000 employees in the form of plain text.

More recently, the company admitted that it had accidentally deleted posts created by its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, over the years, but stopped short of explaining how that happened. And let's not forget that Facebook is also busy tackling hate speech, fake news and conspiracy theories, though some leaked emails suggested that it was struggling in some areas.

As we wait for Facebook's full recovery before we can spend the rest of the weekend spamming friends' feeds, here's hoping the company doesn't turn such outage into a monthly event.

Update 4/14/19 8:58M ET: Some of the services are gradually recovering, with Instagram and Messenger now working for this author. That said, Facebook has yet to explain the situation on its Twitter page or developer site.