ASUS' gamer-friendly ZenBook S13 is now available

After several months of anticipation, the ASUS ZenBook S13 is finally available from most major retailers starting at $1,399. We loved the ultraportable the first time we got our hands on it back in January when we found out the lightweight laptop manages to pack quite a bit of power. It sports a dedicated NVIDIA GeForceMX150 graphics card and 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, making it a legitimate option for gamers on the go.
Beyond the graphics, the ASUS ZenBook S13 is just pretty to look at all on its own. It features a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio with its 13.9-inch display and sliver-thin bezels that you'll quickly forget about. If you need to plug in while on the go, the ultraportable features one USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports and a microSD card reader.
Of course, on a device so small, some sacrifices have to be made. When we reviewed the laptop, the webcam was underwhelming and the fingerprint sensor, placed on the upper right corner of the trackpad, regularly got in the way. Despite those shortcomings, the ASUS ZenBook S13 is certainly worth a look for folks who need a powerful laptop that doesn't compromise on portability.