ASUS' gamer-friendly ZenBook S13 is now available

Beyond the graphics, the ASUS ZenBook S13 is just pretty to look at all on its own. It features a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio with its 13.9-inch display and sliver-thin bezels that you'll quickly forget about. If you need to plug in while on the go, the ultraportable features one USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports and a microSD card reader.

Of course, on a device so small, some sacrifices have to be made. When we reviewed the laptop, the webcam was underwhelming and the fingerprint sensor, placed on the upper right corner of the trackpad, regularly got in the way. Despite those shortcomings, the ASUS ZenBook S13 is certainly worth a look for folks who need a powerful laptop that doesn't compromise on portability.