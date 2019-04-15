Our favorite camera bags (that don't look like camera bags)

We love Lowepro and Manfrotto backpacks. They're often big, well-padded and offer tons of support for your aching back and shoulders. If you've invested in a mirrorless system, however, they can also feel like overkill.

Many photographers (ourselves included) are searching for knapsacks that are smaller, stealthier or just plain stylish. Something that can blend in with urbanites and doesn't scream, "Hello, I'm a photographer with a bag full of seriously expensive kit!" Here, we run down a few of our favorites for both casual and professional shoots. They're also fashionable enough that you can use them as everyday backpacks.