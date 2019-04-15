Tech can take your photography to the next level

Whether you're interested in taking better photos, video or both, the best thing you can do is to practice and take the time to get to know your equipment. But, if you're finding situations where you're struggling to get the perfect shot, or looking for ways to stretch creatively, there's a world of gadgets out there you can use to mix things up.
So, if you're looking for that next creative level, or just hungry for a new bit of kit to play with, we've got you covered. Here are our recommendations for a light, flash, tripod and filter, along with a primer on what they each do. Oh, and if you're shooting video with your new mirrorless camera, we also took a look at gimbal stabilizers and microphones.
Check out the video for all our recommendations, or browse our top picks at the gallery below.
All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Verizon Media. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.