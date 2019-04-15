DC Universe starts streaming on Xbox One this month

DC Universe hasn't been available on consoles so far, but the comic-oriented service is taking care of that omission in very short order. As of April (possibly as soon as April 15th), DC Universe will be available on Xbox One -- you could play a round of Injustice and watch a Batman movie immediately afterward. The functionality is the same as in earlier apps, complementing the videos with DC's comic book library, community features, merch and news.
The price remains the same at $8 per month or $75 per year. There's no word on a PS4 app, but we certainly wouldn't rule one out when DC's goal is to be as ubiquitous as possible. At this point, it's more a question of where you can't get your superhero fix than where you can.