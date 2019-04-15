GoPro's replacement camera plan comes to the UK and Canada

"Part of what makes a GoPro special is that you can use it in any situation," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nick Woodman. "With the GoPro Plus damaged camera replacement benefit, subscribers can have the confidence that their camera is covered, no questions asked."

GoPro finally has momentum after turning a profit in its last quarter thanks in large part to the Hero 7 Black, but it's not quite out of the woods yet. The GoPro Plus subscription service is a big part of that turnaround, thanks to nearly 200,000 paid subscribers as of February. Given how a lot of folks use GoPros to film dangerous exploits, the damaged camera replacement benefit is a perk that could entice users to sign up, so it makes sense to offer it around the world.