Lyft adds New York’s Citi Bikes to its app

This isn't entirely surprising given that Lyft acquired Citi Bike's parent company, Motivate, last year and immediately struck a deal to invest $100 million in New York City's fleet. In a blog post, the company says it will expand this new feature to other cities soon -- though there's no estimated timeline for that.

Of course, Lyft isn't the only one vying for a slice of bike-sharing's success. Last year, Uber acquired Jump, and both Google Maps and Apple Maps can now help you find bicycles for rent. There are a few kinks that still need to be worked out, like e-bikes with "stronger than expected braking," and it's too soon to tell if scooter-sharing has any real promise. But Lyft's commitment to Citi Bikes is a testament to users wanting more non-car options.