Lyft will run ‘continuous’ background checks on its drivers

Drivers will still have to pass Lyft's annual background checks, which search both local and national systems. And according to the company, drivers can be disqualified for violent crimes, sexual offenses and other felonies. Drivers are also prohibited if they have one major or more than three minor driving violations in the past three years, or if they have a DUI or drug-related violation in the last seven years.

While more frequent background checks make sense, the move could be seen as overdue. Two years ago, more than 8,000 Uber and Lyft drivers failed state-run background checks in Massachusetts, and Uber began testing its own continuous background checks last year. Still, it's an improvement over some of the company's past attempts to enhance safety, like its Lyft profiles.