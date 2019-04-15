Samsung Galaxy Fold hands-on

I'm surprised at how finished the Fold felt. It's not just sturdy, it was actually really satisfying to snap the phone shut so the 7.3-inch screen folds onto itself. That large foldable panel has a 4.2:3 aspect ratio, with a QXGA+ resolution (1,536 x 2,152) and is made from an "advanced composite polymer," which is a sturdier type of plastic.

Prying the phone apart though, is tougher, and generally requires both your hands. The hinge locks into place when you completely open the screens and snap it flat. The two sides of the Fold snap shut magnetically, and when closed the device is much easier to maneuver with one hand. On the outside, the phone has a 4.6-inch screen with an 840 x 1,960 resolution that's definitely a lot less sharp than I'm used to. Because of its diminutive size, the outside screen was also harder to navigate -- I kept pressing the wrong buttons when trying to switch lenses in the camera app. From my experience so far, I don't feel like you're meant to spend a lot of time using this smaller screen.

After spending more time with the Fold, I was pleasantly surprised that, with some finesse, I could actually open and shut it with just one hand. It took some practice, but felt basically like what I did with my Motorola Razr back in the day. There's no real practical use to mastering this move, I expect it'll just become a sort of habit that distracts people, kind of like a fidget spinner.

The more important questions I wanted to answer was whether that screen does indeed have a crease and how much it would bother me. Like I said before, yes there is a crease running down the middle of the unfolded display, but depending on what you're looking at, it's not obtrusive. It's just like a crease you'd get if you folded a piece of paper then opened it -- you'd still easily be able to see what you're reading, but just be annoyed at the visual imperfection.

In my brief testing, I found that

To help protect your Fold, Samsung is including two phone cases (made from a Kevlar-like material) that snap on to the outside and don't obstruct the hinge.

I'll be back real soon with some more impressions, details, (better) pictures and a video, so keep refreshing this post for updates.