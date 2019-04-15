Switch RPG ‘Octopath Traveler’ comes to PC this summer

The upcoming release on Steam appears to be a straight port to PC, with no changes. For those who are unfamiliar with Octopath Traveler, the game is set in the land of Osterra and follows eight different travelers as they set forward on their own quest. Players choose their own main character but learn the backstories of the others as they play the game. Octopath will no doubt draw those who are nostalgic for the golden years of Nintendo and Square Enix's RPG, but the vintage 2D-style characters and fairytale backdrop may not be for everyone. You can view the trailer below.