US convicts Romanians over scheme that hijacked 400,000 computers

The malware would also turn off antivirus protection, and even blocked users from visiting law enforcement websites.

The crooks made off with "millions of dollars," according to the Department of Justice.

Sentencing isn't due to take place until August 14th, but the penalties could be stiff. Miclaus and Nicolescu were convicted of 21 counts that included wire fraud, identity theft, money laundering and counterfeit service mark trafficking. Although it's doubtful this will do much to deter other online thieves, it's a notable victory when many foreign cybercriminals are unlikely to face punishment.