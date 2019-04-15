Volvo cars in Europe will alert each other to slippery roads

The hazard light alert, meanwhile, tells other nearby Volvo cars when you've flicked its namesake alert. The automaker envisions it as useful for blind corners and hills, but it could also be useful for helping fellow motorists with breakdowns and emergencies.

There's no mention of when either alert will reach North America. It may be more a matter of time than anything, though, even if the limitation to Volvo cars makes it unlikely that you'll see either alert very often. Volvo is willing to share at least some of its learnings, however - it's publishing its safety know-how in a "central" online library for the rest of the industry to use.