'Apex Legends' update makes its big boys harder to kill

The upgrade also does more to reward long-distance shooting with more overall damage, more ammo and more accurate shooting. You might not relish the changes to two mainstays of the game, though. Respawn has toned down the Wingman pistol and Spitfire machine gun with reduced ammo and (i nthe case of the Spitfire) slightly reduced damage.

Whatever your preferences, you'll have more reasons to play. Respawn is holding Apex's first Battle Pass XP bonus event from now until April 18th at 1PM Eastern, giving you a full bonus Battle Pass level for your first top-five round of the day. It's a familiar tactic for online shooters, but it might be useful if you have yet to max your level.