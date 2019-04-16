Apple and Qualcomm settle royalty lawsuits with new patent agreement

It's unclear what prompted the abrupt end, although a federal trial had started on April 15th. Clearly, at least one party wasn't keen to see the battle through to its very end. Qualcomm has scored a few victories, but so has Apple -- and neither side is likely eager to have some of their inner workings revealed in court. There are certainly higher stakes for Apple when defeats could lead to sales bans on currently available phones, even when they don't use Qualcomm chipsets.

Apple may also have technical reasons for making peace. Intel's 5G modems aren't expected to reach phones until 2020 at the earliest, and there have been rumors (since rejected by Intel) that Apple was losing confidence in its partner's ability to deliver modems on that schedule. The company risked having to ship LTE-equipped iPhones and iPads at a time when 5G may be virtually mandatory for high-end mobile devices. The settlement avoids that nightmare entirely, and gives Apple a second source of cellular chips without having to turn to unfamiliar entities like Huawei.

