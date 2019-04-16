Audi adds a $995 monthly tier to its subscription service

The nearly $1,000 per month paid by Audi Select subscribers gives them the ability to swap cars twice per month if they so choose. The cost of pick up and delivery of the vehicles is covered by the membership fee. Insurance on the vehicles, maintenance, roadside assistance, taxes and unlimited mileage are also included. Additionally, subscribers can get car rentals two days per month from the Silvercar by Audi program, which is available in 26 markets in the US.

Along with introducing the Core Collection, Audi has also renamed the original $1,495 plan to the Premier Collection. In addition to the entire Core Collection, the subscription tier also includes access to the S5, Q7, A5 Cabriolet and A6.