Audi adds a $995 monthly tier to its subscription service

Last year, Audi launched a test run of Audi Select, a monthly subscription service that gives drivers access to their choice of vehicles from the company's lineup. Today, the German carmaker announced a new, cheaper tier of the service called Core Collection. For $995 per month, subscribers will be able to drive around their choice of Audi A4 and S3 sedans, the Q5 SUV or the TT Coupe. As with the original Audi Select program, Core Collection will only be available at select dealerships in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the time being.
The nearly $1,000 per month paid by Audi Select subscribers gives them the ability to swap cars twice per month if they so choose. The cost of pick up and delivery of the vehicles is covered by the membership fee. Insurance on the vehicles, maintenance, roadside assistance, taxes and unlimited mileage are also included. Additionally, subscribers can get car rentals two days per month from the Silvercar by Audi program, which is available in 26 markets in the US.
Along with introducing the Core Collection, Audi has also renamed the original $1,495 plan to the Premier Collection. In addition to the entire Core Collection, the subscription tier also includes access to the S5, Q7, A5 Cabriolet and A6.