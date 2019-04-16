Buick Velite 6 MAV is the brand's first all-electric vehicle

This wagon-like vehicle just debuted at the Shanghai Motor Show.Buick is making a big splash at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. It just debuted the brand's first all-electric vehicle, dubbed the Velite 6 MAV, which is a production version of the concept we saw a year ago. The vehicle is reportedly built on a new platform GM developed with China's SAIC and will be sold in China. This platform uses a "new-generation pure electric drive system," but it's not based on the new electric vehicle platform GM said is going to underpin new electric cars in the U.S. starting in 2021.



Consumers may not want it here anyways. The electric motor makes 114 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. It has a "city" electric driving range of 187 miles, but Buick doesn't quote any numbers as they would pertain to our EPA rating system. That's plenty of range for most folks, but the lack of power would be a tough sell here.



Buick calls this thing an MAV, which stands for multi-activity vehicle. It's tough to put a car type on it, because it borrows elements from several different styles. We'll just distill it to a mash-up between a wagon and a crossover, sort of like the Subaru Outback. At least it appears utilitarian.



Buick says that it costs about $25,000 after all the Chinese government subsidies for an electric vehicle have been applied. The goal here is to give the Buick-hungry Chinese market an electric option, and this doesn't look half bad. GM is even entering into a car-sharing venture to deploy 5,000 Velite 6s with EVCARD (car sharing company) into strategic areas. Those will reportedly be put into operation on April 28 this year.