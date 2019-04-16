Capcom Home Arcade includes 16 retro games and dual joysticks

You'll be able to team up with or battle a buddy as the plug-and-play system has dual controls, with "competition-class Sanwa sticks and buttons" that aim to bring the classic arcade vibe into your home. It also has onboard WiFi you can use to upload your best scores to a global leaderboard.

It might take you a bit of work to find a comfortable setup for the machine, however. You'll need to connect it to your display and power using HDMI and micro-USB, so unless you have long cables, you might end up uncomfortably close to your TV while playing. Even so, it might be awkward to balance this 74-cm wide machine on your lap and stretch your hands to the controls on one side if you're playing solo.

Still, if you'd like to pick one up, the Capcom Home Arcade will be available starting October 25th in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Russia with a price tag of £200/€230 (around $260). Pre-orders are now open.