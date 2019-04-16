Facebook will scrap Messenger payments in the UK and France

The news, first spotted and posted on Twitter by James Whatley, means that Facebook might shift to its own crypto-currency, a type of stablecoin, for money transfers. Reportedly in development for WhatsApp, the blockchain-based currency is tied to the US dollar and supposed to be more resistant to the extreme volatility that has rocked Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies.

The service, introduced in 2015, made it relatively easy to pay back friends for dinner via a credit or debit card. A couple of years later, the company added the option to use PayPal, as well. There's no indication yet that Facebook will discontinue money transfers on Messenger in other countries.